Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Abundant morning sunshine and the warming it creates will lead to scattered fair-weather clouds by midday and continue for the afternoon, providing some shade in a seasonably hot last full day of summer. Forecast highs will be around 90°.

Sunday morning, when the autumnal equinox begins just before 9 a.m., we'll have readings around 70° climbing back into the lower 90s with broad sunshine and no rain.

High pressure will be nearby through the first half of the week, maintaining this drier and warm pattern. Over that time, a moisture zone is expected to be over the southern or south-central edge of the Gulf of Mexico where tropical depression formation is becoming increasingly possible. There's still a couple of days to go before having a clearer idea of what form it becomes or where it goes. For the time being, the extended forecast in our region reflects the chances of more clouds and rain with firmer details to be determined by early next week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist