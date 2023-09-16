Saturday morning First To Know forecast (09/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stationary front along the shores of the Big Bend, and an east wind flow will prompt the development of cloudiness, causing reduced amounts of sunlight for many areas. It won't be cloudy all the time, but when it is overcast in your neighborhood, occasional rain and storms will affect your outdoor activities. While severe storms aren't anticipated, there is enough moisture around for some downpours. Lightning will accompany several areas of rain. Forecast highs will top out in the 80s. Showers and storms diminish later in the evening. More activity is expected Sunday before a stronger cold front draws down some drier air to close out the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist