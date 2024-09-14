Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lingering moisture and weak impulses from the remnant circulation around the former Hurricane Francine is prompting a few spots of showers and isolated storms scattered around some areas this morning. Today's rain coverage will be more scattered than previous days, and eventually focusing more across inland locations.

There will be partial sunshine, especially in the western neighborhoods and the Forgotten Coast this afternoon. Highs will vary between the mid and upper 80s, with the amounts of sunshine determining how warm certain communities get.

We can't quite shake the rain chances for Sunday. An overall unsettled pattern featuring slow-moving low-pressure systems and a stretched-out leftover frontal zone nearby will generate more clouds with breaks of sunshine and the daily formation of scattered showers and few thunderstorms. This pattern sticks around through midweek. Afterwards, a stronger low over the Carolinas will be capable of forcing drier air into our area to finally drastically reduce the chances of daily rain.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist