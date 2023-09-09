Saturday morning First To Know forecast (09/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled front in the tri-state region along with a swirl of low pressure will generate morning showers and few storms along the coast. Chances for developing showers and storms over land will increase through the warmer times of day. While not every location will receive rain today, the areas of rain that do form can be locally heavy with thunder and lightning, but not too long-lasting for any particular spot. With adequate sun, we'll have temperatures rising through the 80s and topping out in the lower 90s. South winds will provide enough moisture for the air to feel quite humid, but we'll avoid heat-advisory criteria with feels-like values in the mid and upper 90s. It'll be generally drier in the tri-state, and that trend will spread more broadly around the area starting Monday as readings stay on the warm side.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist