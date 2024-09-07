Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of showers have been moving east-northeast from the northern Gulf this morning along the stalled front over Apalachee Bay. Another broad swath of steady light to moderate rain is in storm for our region. Like yesterday, thunderstorm action will be limited but sunshine will be very tough to come by. Highs today will be capped in the lower 80s with excessive cloud cover. Showers again can be steady for a few hours, and heavier rain will be more occasional. Where there has been abundant rainfall already, additional heavy rain can trigger spot flooding issues.

Showers will become more scattered late in the day and through the evening. Some slight drying later tonight will begin for inland areas, particularly southern Georgia. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

We'll see a slight nudge in this moisture corridor to the southeast on Sunday. Northeast winds will allow partial drying and clearing for interior southern Georgia neighborhoods, while clouds and showers become scattered to numerous in our northern Florida counties.

A similar drier north / wetter south pattern will continue into the first half of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist