Saturday morning First to Know forecast (08/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front over the northern Florida peninsula is washing out, so there will be less of a difference in the amounts of moisture and mugginess most local neighborhoods will feel. This will also influence the amount of clouds that will mix in with the sunshine in the day ahead.

Morning temps will start off near 70°, especially inland. Readings will rise gradually into the 80s through late-morning. A few passing showers and storms will move mainly to the west through the afternoon, and these will have the chance to soak some areas for a temporary time before moving on to another location.

Highs will be near average in the lower 90s.

Sunday's rain expectations are very similar, with occasional quick-moving rain and spotty thunderstorms.

High pressure in the Mississippi River valley next week will shift eastward, causing a drop in the amount of daily showers and storms locally and a corresponding upward trend in daytime highs, getting closer to the mid and upper 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist