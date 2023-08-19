Saturday morning First To Know forecast (08/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wind flow from the northeast and east this morning promotes the continued presence of drier air for most of the region away from the coastline, which, in turn, will keep moisture levels limited. This will help keep pop-up showers and storms later today from becoming too widespread. In fact, it's expected to only have a few brief showers that impact some neighborhoods, while the majority of the state line area will have ample sunshine and steady daytime heat. Forecast highs will get back into the upper 90s, with low 90s at the immediate shore because of the seabreeze. Sunday, a zone of moisture over the eastern Gulf will fling just enough clouds and showers to up the chance just a smidge for the northern Florida counties. Next week, some record highs can be tied or broken with the lasting effects of the summertime high-pressure system slipping toward the central Gulf coast area, triggering a few days of highs between 98° and 102° starting Tuesday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist