Saturday morning First to Know forecast (08/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While early morning temperatures are slightly cooler than they have been recently, the daytime hours will feature steady warming, broad sunshine, a few puffy clouds, and a limited chance for a late-afternoon shower or storm. It will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. With humidity/moisture still somewhat low, the heat index shouldn't be much higher than the actual air temperature.

Later tonight, a front in middle Georgia will trigger a wave of scattered thunderstorms there that will move south through the nighttime period. Some of those storms will be locally gusty and rain effects can be felt evening toward midnight around the state line.

A second batch of showers and storms will roll south from middle and southern Georgia Sunday afternoon, carrying the chance for more storm-related wind gusts, downpours, and lightning, with a couple of severe storms possible in that mix.

The front that will cause those storms will slip southward Monday and can bring another dose of drier air into the region toward the middle of next week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist