Saturday morning First To Know forecast (08/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A couple of showers impacting offshore waterways are possible this morning, but the main source of rain chances for the daytime hours will be from the approach of a summertime cold front toward the state line. We'll experience intervals of sunshine amid the patchy clouds, and as showers and storms sprout up, they'll tend to move to the southeast or south. As usual, a few storms will create downpours, modestly strong wind gusts, and lightning. Most of these will "come and go" over the course of an hour, allowing for some sunshine to re-emerge. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers and storms diminish later in the evening with lows Sunday morning in the lower 70s.