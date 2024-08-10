Saturday morning First to Know forecast (08/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — Today starts warm and humid with loads of tropical moisture around. The sky will be sunnier early on, then turning partly cloudy in general. A few showers at midday near the Big Bend coast can grow into scattered to numerous amounts of rain and thunder peppered across many northern Florida counties and some south Georgia areas east of the Flint River this afternoon. Like summertime thunderstorms tend to do, specific local points can get drenched by rain and encounter a few wind gusts, while some areas just a few miles away can miss out entirely.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, with afternoon feels-like values in excess of 105° before any rain falls.

Evening temps will be dictated by existing rain coverage, but most areas will have readings falling into the 80s around sunset, leading to Sunday morning lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will have similar conditions in terms of rain and temperature trends.

Next week, we'll track a shift in nearby high pressure which initially will limit the daily thunderstorm cycle Monday and Tuesday before allowing scattered and clustered thunderstorm action by midweek and beyond.

A developing tropical system in the Atlantic is not anticipated to directly affect our weather setup through late next week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist