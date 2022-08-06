Saturday morning First To Know forecast (08/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With very little change in the overall weather pattern, the expectations for showers and storms today will be near average summertime levels. Ample sunshine is expected for most inland areas this morning, with a few coastal locations possibly getting a couple of showers and storms before midday. The heat, moisture, and local breezes will help trigger the development of spotty showers that can grow into heavy rain producers with frequent lightning. Severe weather chances are very low, and many intense storms are not expected to form. Highs today will manage to reach the low 90s, with higher readings in areas that go without rain. Tonight's showers and storms will dissipate by 10:00 p.m. with temps falling back into the 70s later.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist