Saturday morning First To Know forecast (08/05/2023)

We are in a pattern where areas of rain and thunderstorms form in the interior of the Deep South region and move southeast into the state line area where we are. Those zones of scattered rain and storms clash with local wind flows like the seabreeze and trigger additional showers and thunder. These will be mixed in with times of sunshine and patchy clouds where the bulk of our heating will occur. Forecast highs will top out in the low to mid 90s. Locally heavy rain can cause spot flooding, and a few of the thunderstorms will carry gusty winds. Lightning can become frequent and particularly dangerous for those caught outside. Sunday's rain pattern will be quite similar: Generally scattered and afternoon-focused, but not exclusive to the daytime.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist