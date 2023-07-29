Saturday morning First To Know forecast (07/29/2023)

Sunshine will break through layers of clouds this morning, triggering a quick warming trend that is typical of a late-July morning. A weak low-pressure system over eastern Georgia will move to the northeast, but it will influence the development of pockets of rain in interior southern Georgia later today, starting a chain reaction of additional showers and thunderstorms that will spread across several state line counties in the afternoon. Rain will be locally heavy and lightning occasionally frequent. Severe weather chances are slim and isolated. Forecast highs will run into the low 90s, and mid 90s are possible in areas that miss out on rain action. Lows tonight will drop back into the steamy mid 70s. Sunday features fewer showers and storms and a buildup of heat pushing some highs into the higher half of the 90s, and feels-like values exceeding 100° in the peak of the afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist