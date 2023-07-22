Saturday morning First To Know forecast (07/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It won't be nearly as hot today as it was yesterday, thanks to a shift in the high-pressure system over the Gulf and the approach of a slow-moving cold front through middle and southern Georgia. Some areas of rain and thunder have already occurred in the Peach State early this morning, and the leftover wind flows from them will influence the development of more showers and storms later this morning. Areas of downpours are possible, along with occasionally gusty trends. Afternoon thunderstorms will be scattered around the region. These will help keep those daytime temps from getting way too high, so forecast readings will top out in the low to mid 90s during breaks of sunshine. Sunday, the front will linger around the state line, and rain and storm action can become more frequent. Weekend rainfall amounts will top one inch in some areas.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist