Saturday morning First to Know forecast (06/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many of us will have at least partial sunshine through the day ahead, so there's not much concern about weather conditions being too rough or dreary for those outdoor projects and activities. It'll just be humid and turning hot, like most late June days tend to be.

The southwest flow and the heating of the day will contribute to pop-up showers and storms developing after midday, with a tendency to move east or northeast. There's a likelihood that there won't be as many areas of rain around as yesterday, but some will still disrupt the outside routines when they occur.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like values will be around 100° to 104° at times.

Sunday will also have its fair share of scattered daytime rain and thunder, mixed in with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s, with low to mid 90s repeating tomorrow. This trend continues through midweek before a bit of drying is possible around the Fourth of July. It is not enough drying to eliminate rain chances over the upcoming holiday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist