Saturday morning First to Know forecast (06/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It'll be a scorcher for the area, thanks to a broad and stronger high-pressure system to our north coupled with a mainly east wind pattern locally. It's also fair to consider about 14 hours worth of strong sunshine as we approach the upcoming summer solstice. Throw in a limited chance for isolated pop-up showers or storms for the southeast and central Big Bend late today, and we have the formula that will put high temperatures deep into the upper 90s. Some inland neighborhoods can crack 100° for a brief time, especially in tri-state and interior southern Georgia counties.

Evening temps will fall gradually through the 80s, but cool down quicker with any isolated spots of rain. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Father's Day Sunday will be nearly as hot as today, with forecast temps peaking in the mid and upper 90s. A few more afternoon showers and storms are possible, still favoring northern Florida counties.

The work week ahead features a zone of moisture and a steadier pattern of southeast winds. The broadest moisture source will be west of here, but enough will be around to support a few showers and storms scattered around each afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist