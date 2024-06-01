Saturday morning First to Know forecast (06/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will have opportunities to see sunshine today, but areas of clouds will blend in quite frequently. Broader sunlight is likely in the eastern counties (Suwannee/Alapaha rivers) with more-extensive cloud cover in western areas (such as the Lake Seminole counties).

A disturbance centered over the Mississippi River region will promote numerous showers and storms for the Panhandle and southern Alabama this morning. This activity will slip to the east through the midday hours and beyond. While the better-organized activity will remain west of our core area, some patchy rain and thunderstorms will roll across the tri-state counties in the afternoon. There's expected to be a general weakening trend, but leftover showers and storms can bump up against the sea breeze and cause a few more of our own showers and storms. Severe weather concerns are minimal, but, like most thunderstorms, winds can be locally gusty and lightning will be hazardous.

I'm forecasting highs to be capped in the mid to upper 80s for western areas, and lower 90s more achievable in the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia.

Sunday offers additional scattered showers and storms over more of our region, with some breaks of sunshine included.

Low-end rain chances will be in the early-week weather scene with rebounding highs in the low to mid 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist