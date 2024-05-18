Saturday morning First to Know forecast (05/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An early-morning cluster of thunderstorms is diminishing as it sags into the southeastern Big Bend. Once this weakens, we'll have a pause in strong and severe storm chances.

However, the next complex of storms gathering in the central Gulf Coast region will be moving its way across the I-10 corridor before sunrise, entering the western counties of the tri-state before mid-morning. The system will follow the pattern of recent ones, thrusting heavy rain, wind gusts, and a few severe-weather elements of damaging gusts and isolated tornadoes eastward throughout most local counties.

The action will start focusing along the coast and eastern Big Bend regions in the afternoon, with a gradual decrease in severe-weather potential toward the Saturday evening and night time frames.

Forecast lows in the morning will be around the lower 70s. Highs will rise into the 80s.

Sunday morning features a few leftover showers and stray thunderstorms with limited chances for a strong or severe storm. Scattered clouds and few showers may linger into Sunday early afternoon.

A general drier (less humid) trend sets in around the area early next week. Lows will be in the 60s, and highs will likely get into the lower 90s. But the series of active thunderstorm development will be broken and done by then.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist