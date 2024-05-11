Saturday morning First to Know forecast (05/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front is providing a swath of drier air for the region, which can be somewhat of a treat for mid-May. The dry air will help in stretching out the sunshine and minimizing the amounts of cloud cover. There will be no rain in the day ahead.

The temperatures that will warm gradually through the 70s this morning and topping out in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon will be accompanied by low humidity values. That will make clean-up conditions more comfortable to accomplish.

Mother's Day morning will start mostly clear and cool with sunrise temps in the upper 50s to around 60°. High-level clouds will increase in the afternoon, giving a heavier filter on the sunshine.

The break in the storm action ends late Monday with another set of upper-level disturbances tapping into moisture sources and driving up the development of showers, rain, thunderstorms, and some severe storms. Afterwards, it will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms for the last half of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist