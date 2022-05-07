Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (05/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning! After yesterday's showers and storms the cold front is clearing through and we've got clearing skies and sunshine on tap for today and the weekend. Some deep dry air is settling in for the next few days as we enter a low-stress weather pattern. Winds will stay breezy from the northwest today with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid 80's with mostly sunny skies. Our forecast is pretty steady through the middle of next week as humidity remains low and skies remain sunny. Mornings will be cooler and comfortable with lows in the upper 50's and lower 60's with daily highs around the mid 80's. Humidity and rain chances both return toward the end of next week.

