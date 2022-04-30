Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (04/30/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning! It's a dry and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60's and sunshine. We're warming up into the mid 80's this afternoon with some afternoon clouds and scattered showers and storms developing after lunchtime. Like the summer, we'll see daily pop-up shower and storm chances through the weekend and entire forecast through next week. Expect mornings to turn warmer and more humid through the week as lows dip into the mid 60's. Highs will creep up into the lower 90's by next week with daily pop-up storms leading to our warmest days of 2022 so far.

