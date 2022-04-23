Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (04/23/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! It's a calm and comfortable start to the day across the Big Bend and southern Georgia this morning with temperatures in the lower 60's. The weather pattern over the weekend won't be much different from that of the last couple of days. We're expected sunny skies with warm afternoon temperatures in the mid 80's. Winds will be breezy from the east, especially over waters and near the coastline. Nearby upper-level high pressure will aid in keeping showers and storms absent from the weekend scene, but also bumping up some southern Georgia highs closer to 90°. The warm spell continues early next week before a modest cold front brings scattered shower/thunderstorm chances by Tuesday.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.