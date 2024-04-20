Saturday morning First to Know forecast (04/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will be some neighborhoods that wake up to areas of fog, which can be locally dense. Those out exercising or setting up canopies for the plethora of community activities and festivals happening may want to add a few more minutes to the commute to their respective destinations.

The low clouds will start to break by mid-morning, and temps will be steady in the 60s to around 70° until then. Increasing sunshine along with a west wind pattern will support a steady climb in readings, with 80s by midday.

Areas around and south of the state line will likely run back into the upper 80s with clouds filtering out the sunshine.

A slow-moving cold front in middle Georgia will help fire off showers and thunderstorms by mid-afternoon, affecting areas near and north of US 84 with times of rain, lightning, and stronger wind gusts. A low-end severe-weather risk exists as storms there will move mainly to the east through the nighttime hours.

The front will get a stronger push Sunday to bring more scattered rain and thunder action to the entire region by the afternoon and evening. The front will also provide a cooler trend for early next work week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist