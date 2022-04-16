Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (04/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning! It's a warmer, more humid start outside this morning as southerly winds are bringing back some lower level moisture. We've got shower and storm chances back in the forecast after a warm and sunny Friday. Expect afternoon scattered showers and storms to develop today after lunchtime which will remain hit-or-miss with some isolated severe potential as storms could contain heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some small hail. Highs today will be in the mid 80's. Easter Sunday morning with have areas of clouds and fog with readings in the 60s, and another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with 80s for temperatures. Drier and seasonably mild conditions are expected Tuesday and beyond.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.