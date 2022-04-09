Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (04/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! It's a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 40's with clear skies and a light breeze. We've got a gorgeous, cool weekend on tap as temperatures remain below normal. Morning lows today through Monday will be dipping into the 40's with afternoon highs staying in the 60's today. Highs will warm back in the 70's by Sunday and Monday. Winds will be breezy out of the west today with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Expect warmer, more humid weather to return by early next week as high temperatures rebound into the mid 80's with partly cloudy skies and rain chances returning toward the end of next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.