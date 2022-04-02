Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (04/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday!! It's a cool and dry morning with temperatures in the lower 50's. Rain chances return today, mainly for coastal areas in the Big Bend. Southern Georgia will have sunshine with scattered clouds. Areas around I-10 will encounter more clouds and a few passing showers. Coastal zones will have widespread clouds with times of showers and rain, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, although strong and severe storms stay well to our south in central Florida.

Dryness returns for all areas Sunday with highs close to 80°. The next storm system affects the area Tuesday through Thursday with opportunities for heavy rain and a few strong and severe thunderstorms.

