Saturday morning First to Know forecast (03/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure will be sliding to the east of our area today, but it will still be close enough to keep our pattern fairly stable and steady. Only slight differences will be noticed today, mainly in the form of patchy high-level clouds that will blend in with abundant sunshine. We can see the filtered sunshine effect at times, but it won't necessarily stall the expected warming trend. We will go from the 40s at sunrise to the 70s in the afternoon. Some locations can get close to 80°. Coastal areas will be cooler with an onshore wind setting up.

Easter Sunday at sunrise will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with areas of fog. Temperatures will start in the lower 50s. Another mix of sun and clouds is anticipated with afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

The early part of the work week will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows climbing closer to 60°. Increasing moisture ahead of a midweek cold front will contribute to higher chances for showers, rain, and thunderstorms by then.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist