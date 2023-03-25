Saturday morning First To Know Forecast (03/25/2023)

A cold front will slowly move toward the tri-state/Lake Seminole counties today. The active storms it produced in the Deep South Friday night are not as well organized, but spots of showers will move across western counties later this morning. As our southerly winds pick up and temperatures warm up to the low and mid 80s this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will be possible around most state line counties. Some of the storms will grow stronger, with higher wind gust and hail possibilities. An isolated storm or two can briefly rotate, creating a concern for a brief tornado. Severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued with the more-intense storms. Rain becomes spotty and weaker in the eastern Big Bend later this evening.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist