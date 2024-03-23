Saturday morning First to Know forecast (03/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The leftovers of the unsettled weather pattern will provide us with areas of scattered cloudiness and a few patchy showers, some of which will occur early today. They'll be more localized than yesterday's broad-brushed rain coverage. Most of the rain that develops will be of limited impact, meaning a quick dose of rain comes and goes fairly quickly without significant rainfall or storminess. However, by afternoon, locations around the I-75 counties can have a couple more thunderstorms in the mix. All rain action pushes out of our area to the east by early evening.

Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Drier air comes in tonight and Sunday to produce a clear sky and abundant sunshine once the sun rises. It'll be seasonably cool Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s to around 50°, and highs rebounding to the middle 70s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The next cold front will approach Tuesday afternoon, spreading some showers and storms around, which may lurk into Wednesday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist