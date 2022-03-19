Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (03/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning! It's been a cloudy and rainy start for some as scattered showers and storms have been moving in from the Gulf. Like yesterday, storms that do develop will be capable of becoming strong and producing heavy rain, frequent thunder and lightning, gusty winds, and a few tornadoes. Localized flooding is also possible for areas that saw heavy rain last night. The front will pass east with a few lingering showers and storms overnight until we dry out and clear out by Sunday morning. Our forecast for Sunday through Tuesday looks gorgeous with cool mornings and sunnier afternoon as highs top out in the 70's. Expect the next round of showers and storms to arrive on Wednesday with the potential for some strong to severe storms with the next front.

