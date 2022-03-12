Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (03/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning! As showers and storms clear out of the area this morning we're going to be dried out around sunrise with clearing skies through the morning. In the wake of the cold front, we'll be left with gusty winds and cold air settling into the region. Temperatures will be dropping to around 50° by the afternoon and into the 40's by sunset. Northwesterly winds will be sustained around 20-25 mph this afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph. Once the sun goes down some bitter cold air will settle in. Freeze Warnings are in effect across the area through Sunday morning with temperatures expected to dip into the mid to upper 20's with wind chills in the lower 20's. Keep the pets and plants inside! Monday morning stays chilly with a warmer afternoon near 70° and increasing cloud cover. Looking ahead to next week, some strong storms and potential for severe weather will be possible again on Tuesday. We'll have more specific details on Tuesday's storm through the weekend into next week.

