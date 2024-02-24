Saturday morning First to Know forecast (02/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We finally have a February weekend that is free of any rain or thunderstorm threats. In fact, it'll be pretty close to being a top-5 weather weekend of the year.

High pressure is returning after yesterday's cold front. West to northwest winds will be slightly breezy at times, but it's transporting drier air into the area. This will result in abundant sunshine with only a few stray clouds for some eastern locations later this afternoon.

Forecast highs will be in the lower 70s in most neighborhoods.

Winds relax later tonight as the sky stays clear. We'll have ideal cooling opportunities, with late-night temps falling into the 40s and early morning Sunday lows in the mid to upper 30s. Broad sunshine will return during the day with highs returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Next week features a warming trend with ample sunshine Monday and Tuesday. More clouds enter the scene by midweek, with a cold front coming closer to cause scattered rain coverage chances to increase.

