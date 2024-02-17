Saturday morning First to Know forecast (02/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An incoming cold front will clash with a feed of moisture already around our area to maintain a scene of excessive cloudiness and areas of showers and rain for today.

The cold front will provide cool air, keeping the setup stable and inhibiting any thunderstorm development, so severe weather risks are at zero.

Rain totals will be lightest in southern Georgia (up to .25" or so), and higher along the Big Bend coast and the Suwannee valley (up to one inch), where light rain can become more steady and sustained by later in the afternoon through the night.

Forecast temps will rise to the low 60s today, followed by falling temperatures at night into the 50s.

Sunday morning starts in the 40s and readings will struggle to top out in the mid 50s. Scattered showers will focus in eastern areas while western sections (around the Three Rivers region) will experience an end of rain and a slow clearing trend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist