Saturday morning First to Know forecast (02/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure remains nearby, which will give the state line region a calmer and sunny start. Moisture is not too far away, and we'll notice its presence with a slow uptick in cloud coverage as the afternoon comes along. Morning readings near 40° will rise steadily into the 60s before midday, with high temps projected to reach the lower 70s.

The evening will become cloudy. A couple of sprinkles are possible in tri-state and some coastal locations.

Early Sunday, the disturbance in the central Gulf coast will move in, causing stronger breezes, with gusty trends likely along the coastline. Waves of showers and rain will move through most neighborhoods in the morning. The showers will be steady at times, with occasional downpours mixed in. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, especially closer to the coastal regions. Severe weather, though, is not anticipated. Wind gusts can reach 40 mph, though, with the storm system moving over the northeastern Gulf and Apalachee Bay throughout the day.

Scattered showers and clouds will linger into Monday before a drier and clearer trend kicks in Tuesday. Temperatures will remain close to average, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s next week.

