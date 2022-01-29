Saturday morning First to Know Forecast (01/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! It's a chilly start to the weekend after yesterday's cold front passed through. We're waking up to temperatures in the lower 30's with wind chills in the lower 20's. Bundle up! Highs will struggle to reach the mid 40's with sunshine this afternoon with a brisk wind from the northwest. Once the sun goes down temperatures will plummet to their lowest in more than a year. Lows are expected to dip into the lower 20's Sunday morning as Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued for the first time since 2020.

Be sure to protect the P's — pets, plants, pipes, and people. We warm back up beginning tomorrow afternoon with winds shifting from the south as highs climb into the upper 50's near 60°. Next week offers a warmer trend as temperatures climb near 70° with chilly mornings and sunshine. Rain chances return with our next system by next Thursday and Friday.

