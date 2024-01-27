Saturday morning First to Know forecast (01/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's another warm and humid start to the weekend around southern Georgia and the Florida Big Bend, with ample moisture supporting clouds and dense fog. As the fog breaks, sunshine will peek through. A steadier southerly flow will work with a cold front moving in from the west that will thicken cloudiness later in the afternoon. A line of showers and some thunderstorms will march through the tri-state, eastward by the evening in the central and eastern portions of our area. Times of rain can come with occasional wind gusts. Severe thunderstorm risks are low, but an isolated occurrence can't be ruled out in the Lake Seminole region.

Forecast highs will be in the 70s, with readings closer to 80° possible in the Suwannee valley.

The cold front pushes through Sunday morning, allowing colder northern air to return. Humidity will decrease while wind speeds increase. Morning temps in the 50s will climb just a bit into the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Next week will be near average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s amid passing clouds.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist