Saturday morning First To Know forecast (01/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be considerably cloudy for most of today with areas of showers and light rain forming in various parts of the region. With cool air still in place, there won't be much support for thunderstorms or downpours, but it can be quite damp in locations where shower coverage is extended for a few hours. Today's highs will be in the lower 60s. Rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch today. However, later tonight and early Sunday morning, winds will shift and become southeast and southerly. That will bring in more moisture and warm air, which will mix in with an approaching low-pressure system to create a wave of early-morning rain and thunderstorms. Severe-weather risks are low and development is forecast to be isolated, but a few storms can be strong enough to cause gusty conditions and perhaps a waterspout or tornado in a couple of cases. Rain can be heavier Sunday, with additional totals reaching or exceeding one inch.

