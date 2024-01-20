Saturday morning First to Know forecast (01/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The second — and final — round of Arctic air will keep daytime warming limited, despite the fullness of the sunshine amid the dry air mass.

Forecast temperatures will slowly get out of the 30s later this morning, topping out in the mid 40s for many inland areas, with upper 40s within reach in the coastal areas and the mid Suwannee Valley.

The decreasing wind later tonight will support falling temperatures that reach freezing before midnight. Sunday morning lows will range from the low 20s in interior southern Georgia to the mid 20s elsewhere. Immediate coastal areas will drop to the upper 20s. A hard freeze is more likely in inland areas. Highs will recover to around 50° with sunshine and some clouds.

Next week provides a break from the frigid pattern: High pressure strengthening east of the Florida peninsula will deflect future cold-air waves from reaching our area. Highs as a result will get to and above 70° starting next Tuesday. It will turn more humid for this time of year. Scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms will also affect the region from time to time by midweek.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist