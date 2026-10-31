Saturday Halloween Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Happy Halloween!

Conditions are looking spooky throughout the day. Unfortunately, warm temperatures will be seen with slightly humid conditions. Moisture is being pushed in from both the east and west, so the dry air is slowly being pushed out.

Spotty/isolated showers will be seen across the area. Any showers that do pop up won't last long, but it wouldn't hurt to grab an umbrella on your way out the door to trick-or-treating.

The bulk of the rain activity will hold off until Sunday where scattered showers and storms are expected. Highs will drop slightly to the upper 70s for most due to the cloud cover and showers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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