Saturday game day forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain gear will definitely be needed for Saturday tailgating and the big game!

Showers could start as early as 10 a.m. Saturday and are expected to get heavier as the afternoon goes on.

The most rainfall will be around the 2-3 p.m. hours and will be coming in waves. The showers and storms will persist through the afternoon and become spotty in the evening at around 6 p.m..

However, the rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend.

