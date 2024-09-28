Saturday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — The tropics remain active in the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Helene's dissipation.

Hurricane Isaac is churning away in the northern Atlantic. This is no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Joyce is also out in the open waters of the Atlantic and will not threaten land before dissipating by Tuesday.

The first area to watch is just off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and 70% of become a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days. This will continue west-northwestward in the open Atlantic and is far away from any potential impacts to land.

The second area is being watched more closely, as it is currently in the western Caribbean Sea and has a 50% chance of developing over the next 7 days as it moves northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico. Nothing is expected to develop until at earliest midweek, when a tropical depression or storm may form. The storm is then expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the week.

It is far too soon to tell where the storm will head after that. As soon as we have a better understanding of this system we will be sure to let you know. Any potential impacts to the Gulf coast would not occur until next weekend or early the following week.

The next names on the list are Kirk and Leslie.

We will continue to track the tropics heading into October. Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather.