Saturday Evening First To Know Tropics Check (09/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — An unexpected lull in tropical development has taken place over the last part of August and beginning of September, a time of year typical for peak tropical activity. However, there are now 3 systems in the Atlantic with at least a medium chance of tropical development over the next week.

The first we have been tracking as a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic for over a week. It is now making its way into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, where a tropical development is expected over the next few days. The system will move northwards from the Bay of Campeche across the western Gulf where is has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm through Monday evening. Those odds increase to 80% over the next week. If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will get the name Francine, which will likely make landfall somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coast late-week. This system stays to our west, however a frontal system in the northern Gulf will continue to keep skies overcast and damp over the next week in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The next two systems we are watching for development remain far out in the eastern Atlantic and are far away from any potential impacts to the contiguous 48 states.

The first is about halfway between the Lesser Antilles and west coast of Africa and has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm as it moves west-northwestward over the next 7 days.

The second is just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa, and while tropical development is not expected over the next 48 hours, there is a 40% chance the system becomes a tropical depression or storm over the next 7 days as it also moves to the west-northwest.

There are no tropical impacts expected to the Big Bend or South Georgia over the next 7 days. We will be sure to let you know if any tropical impacts are possible for our area over the remainder of this hurricane season.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on the tropics.