Saturday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Danielle temporarily weakened into a tropical storm Saturday, likely a result of its near-stationary movement consuming the available warm waters underneath it. Danielle will continue to feature slow, erratic movement through early next week, with an eventual northeasterly path beyond the middle of next week.

Earl is a tropical storm located north of the Virgin Islands and set to move northwest through the Labor Day holiday, avoiding the islands of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. A future turn to the north and northeast is expected. Gradual strengthening into a hurricane is foreseen in the last half of next week.

Neither of these storms, nor any other disturbances, will have an effect on the regional weather pattern in the foreseeable future.