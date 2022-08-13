Saturday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/13/2022)

Saturday morning First To Know Tropics check (08/13/2022)

The western Gulf zone of moisture and unsettled conditions has a low-pressure circulation, but limited time for additional tropical development before it moves inland, so it is not expected to quickly intensify and chances for strengthening remain low. The system will not influence or change the forecast pattern for the Big Bend and surrounding regions. Its moisture source will be carried toward the Texas coastline in the next two days.

A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern side of the North Atlantic but none of them currently have good chances for development through the middle of next week.