Saturday Evening First To Know Tropics check (06/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical disturbance to our east moved onshore the southeast coast of Georgia last night and no longer has any chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Another system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico currently has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours. This low will track towards the east coast of Mexico before moving onshore Sunday night, so it has only a short time to develop into a tropical depression or storm while remaining in the western Gulf. This system is no threat to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

