Saturday evening First To Know forecast (March 9, 2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's storm-producing cold front is making eastward progress this evening through Suwannee River counties. As it passes through, it will trigger an end to the rain and leftover thunderstorms that have been located there late this afternoon. An eventually drier air mass will flow in during the night, allowing lingering cloud cover to gradually break.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s, but start falling into the 60s. A faster cooling trend is forecast in the morning, with lows reaching the low to mid 50s.

Sunday features much more sunshine than today, but a few leftover or passing clouds can mix in at times. Breezes from the northwest will transport the drier and cooler air into the region, so forecast highs will be capped in the upper 60s to around 70° area-wide.

Chilly nights in the 40s are expected Sunday and Monday. A shield of upper clouds will be around Monday, dimming the sunlight a bit. We'll stay dry through midweek; a slim chance for a few showers will be in place in the southeast Big Bend Wednesday, with broader rain chances by the end of next week.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist