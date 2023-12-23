Saturday evening First to Know forecast (12/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is staying dry this evening as folks start wrapping up Christmas shopping and start gathering and cooking preparations. For those last-minute errands, there will be scattered clouds with a light east wind, helping readings stay mild in the 60s, with 50s showing up late. Sunday morning lows will be in the lower 50s, above average by several degrees. Christmas Eve will have partial sunlight, but clouds from a disturbance and a feed of deeper moisture will spread over the local area through the course of the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Trends are keeping appreciable rain activity out of the region until early on Christmas morning ... but don't despair! Santa Claus and his reindeer can navigate through rain and any other kinds of weather!

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist