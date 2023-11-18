Saturday evening First To Know forecast (11/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A modest cold front is ushering in a zone of drier air, helping to reduce cloud cover in many areas this evening. A few patches will remain through sundown, but the clear sky and lighter wind pattern will permit steady cooling in the night. We'll go from the 70s early on to the 50s by midnight. Morning lows on Sunday will level off around 50°, with some upper 40s possible inland. The daytime hours will feature ample sunshine and just a few clouds as readings warm back into the middle 70s. Monday will be variably sunny with highs again in the 70s. Changes are brought upon us Tuesday with a cold front triggering building clouds and periods of rain by the afternoon, lasting through Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected but there can be soggy moments and a couple of thunderstorms as you prepare for your Thanksgiving routines. Thursday itself will be cloudy and cool but there won't be much, if any, rain around.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist