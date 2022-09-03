Saturday evening First To Know forecast (09/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of cloudiness and scattered rain will be present early this evening, with heavier rain moving west from the Atlantic sea breeze boundary. A few spots of intense downpours have soaked some communities and increased the chance for brief spot flooding. The rain will subside later tonight, leaving scattered clouds and a few leftover sprinkles before midnight. Overnight temps will fall to lows in the mid to low 70s, and areas of fog are possible before and at sunrise. The pattern will be little changed for Sunday with expectations of ample sunshine in the morning, followed by more clouds and developing showers and storms in the afternoon from the sea breeze zones. Highs will still manage to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Labor Day Monday can feature a slight decrease in the number of rain and storms with a zone of high pressure temporarily moving over the region. Deep moisture is poised to return later next rain, causing more rounds of soggy weather.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist