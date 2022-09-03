Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Saturday evening First To Know forecast (09/03/2022)

2022 slate first to know FTK
abc 27 First to Know Weather
2022 slate first to know FTK
Posted at 7:03 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 19:03:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of cloudiness and scattered rain will be present early this evening, with heavier rain moving west from the Atlantic sea breeze boundary. A few spots of intense downpours have soaked some communities and increased the chance for brief spot flooding. The rain will subside later tonight, leaving scattered clouds and a few leftover sprinkles before midnight. Overnight temps will fall to lows in the mid to low 70s, and areas of fog are possible before and at sunrise. The pattern will be little changed for Sunday with expectations of ample sunshine in the morning, followed by more clouds and developing showers and storms in the afternoon from the sea breeze zones. Highs will still manage to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Labor Day Monday can feature a slight decrease in the number of rain and storms with a zone of high pressure temporarily moving over the region. Deep moisture is poised to return later next rain, causing more rounds of soggy weather.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.