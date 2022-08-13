Saturday evening First To Know forecast (08/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slow-moving cold front will slip farther south this evening and tonight. Occasional showers and storms will be present along and ahead of the front, with areas of lingering cloudiness. Evening temps will range from the 80s to the 70s, with all areas getting into the lower 70s for lows. A clearing trend is likely in southern Georgia late tonight and early Sunday, leading to increased amounts of sunshine, while the Big Bend region will still have periods of clouds and a few showers and storms as the front meanders near Apalachee Bay. Highs area-wide will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It can be less humid Sunday afternoon in inland areas, where nighttime lows can fall below 70° Monday morning, particularly for the I-75 south Georgia region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist